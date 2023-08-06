WCup Spain Rubio Basketball

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio looks to move the ball around New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) in the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, April 23, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Rubio announced on Saturday, Aug. 5, that he is taking a break from basketball to focus on his mental health, a move that comes as his Spanish national team prepares to defend its title at the FIBA World Cup that starts later this month.

 MARY ALTAFFER/AP PHOTO, FILE

Ricky Rubio of the Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that he is taking a break from basketball to focus on his mental health, a move that comes as his Spanish national team prepares to defend its title at the FIBA World Cup that starts later this month.

Rubio was the MVP of the most recent World Cup four years ago, leading Spain to the championship and an 8-0 record in the tournament. The veteran point guard was also expected to be part of Spain’s team that will look to defend that crown in the World Cup that starts Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

