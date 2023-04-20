Main Photo

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter (12).

 CHARLES KRUPA/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum knew what was coming and waited for his moment.

His team leading by 10 with less than three minutes to play, he hawked Atlanta’s Trae Young as he dribbled on the right wing and tried to lead Tatum into a screen.

