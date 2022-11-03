Main Photo

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) escapes Michigan State safety Angelo Grose (15).

 PAUL SANCYA/AP PHOTO

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field.

Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU.

Recommended for you