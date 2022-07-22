Main Photo

Winning the 3M Open last year was a testament to Cameron Champ’s fortitude, and he’s had his share of challenges since then.

 AP FILE PHOTO

BLAINE, Minn. — Cameron Champ fought off dehydration and dizziness down the stretch to win the 3M Open last year with a bogey-free final round, a confidence-boosting win for a young player trying to establish himself on the PGA tour.

The challenges for Champ have persisted this season, and he has arrived in Minnesota in search of another late-summer bump to make the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Recommended for you