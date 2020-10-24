Although Khabib Nurmagomedov hasn't been inside the UFC octagon in 13 months, the life and mind of the unbeaten lightweight champion have been fully occupied.
He was scheduled to take on Tony Ferguson in April in the culmination of their epic fighting feud, but he couldn't get out of Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nurmagomedov then endured the tragic loss of his father and lifelong coach, Abdulmanap, in July to a heart problem exacerbated by COVID-19.
Although he kept his grief mostly private, Nurmagomedov reportedly returned to training only a week after the death of his beloved father. He returns to the cage on Saturday night to face interim champion Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi.
“Of course, it’s a little bit difficult when you have so much pressure on your shoulders,” Nurmagomedov said. “But it’s never easy.”
Nurmagomedov (28-0) achieved superstar status in 2018 by stopping Conor McGregor, and he gained worldwide notoriety a few seconds later by jumping out of the cage to fight members of McGregor's entourage. Known mostly for his wrestling-based dominance before that raucous night in Las Vegas, Nurmagomedov's bravado caught millions of fans' attention, while his vocal Muslim faith endeared him to millions more sports fans not often reached by mixed martial arts.
But Nurmagomedov had already earned the respect of fighters like Gaethje (22-2), who see the champion's discipline and determination as examples. The two fighters have been mutually respectful throughout their promotion of this bout on Fight Island, the UFC's secure Middle East bubble.
“I know he’s ultimately confident in what he does,” Gaethje said. “He’s done it 28 times. I expect him to believe that’s going to happen again. (But) I’m a performer. I always show up under the lights. I’ve been doing this as long as he has. It’s ingrained in us. I’m going to give everything I have and be proud of my performance.”