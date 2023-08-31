Main Photo

The 33-year-old Chan Kim, who grew up in Hawaii, has won the last two Korn Ferry Tour events to secure a PGA Tour card for the 2024 season.

 AP FILE PHOTO

ATLANTA — Chan Kim was making a comfortable living on the Japan Golf Tour, winning eight times over five seasons at tournaments like the Japan Open and the Dunlop Phoenix. He was sixth on the Order of Merit last year, making just short of $600,000.

But when the Official World Golf Ranking revamped its system, the 33-year-old from Hawaii decided to try a full season on the Korn Ferry Tour in an attempt to earn his PGA Tour card.

