Chandler Smith (18) leads the pack down the front straight on a restart of the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Pocono Raceway.

 MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO

LONG POND, Pa. — Zane Smith clinched the regular season NASCAR Truck Series championship and Chandler Smith took the checkered flag Saturday at Pocono Raceway.

Chandler Smith won his second race of the season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports and is one of only two drivers in the playoff field with multiple wins this season. He led 49 of 60 laps on the 2½-mile tri-oval track.

