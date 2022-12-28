Main Photo

Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler (30) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts.

 AJ MAST/AP PHOTO

INDIANAPOLIS — The Los Angeles Chargers tried to keep their postgame playoff celebration private.

No such luck. After shaking hands and walking off the field in Indianapolis, players jogged through a tunnel to blaring music, high-fives and hugs and headed into a first-time locker room scene for many of these Chargers — a playoff party.

Recommended for you