Charley Hull watches her tee shot on the fifth hole during the LPGA The Ascendant golf tournament in The Colony, Texas.

 LM OTERO/AP PHOTO

THE COLONY, Texas — Charley Hull has forced herself to work a little harder on the putting and she saw it pay off Friday with eight birdies in her round of 7-under 64 to take the 36-hole lead in The Ascendant LPGA.

Hull seized control with four birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn and led by two shots over Xiyu “Janet” Lin (68) and Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, whose eagle-birdie finish gave her a 67.

