CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ross Chastain snagged one of the coveted open Cup seats on Monday in a promotion at Chip Ganassi Racing to drive the No. 42 next season.
This year marks a particularly active free agency period with heavy turnover expected among a limited number of rides. The No. 42 Chevrolet at Ganassi has been filled by Matt Kenseth, who came out of retirement to drive after Kyle Larson was fired in April.
Chastain, a 27-year-old Ganassi development driver, could have gotten the nod when the seat first opened. Ganassi instead went with stability from veteran Kenseth to placate sponsors left skittish after Larson was fired for using a racial slur while playing a video game.
The opening was considered one of the top available seats in NASCAR’s “silly season” period.
“I can’t thank Chip enough for this opportunity. The faith he and the organization showed me back in 2018 was a real turning point in my career and I am extremely happy for the chance to join the team again,” Chastain said. “Racing in the Cup Series with a serious contender has always been my goal, and I’m looking forward to joining what is a very strong team.
“I know I have my work cut out for me, but I’m ready to get to work and help bring more success to the organization.”