This photo provided by Jostens and the Kansas City Chiefs shows the Super Bowl LVII Championship Ring. The Kansas City Chiefs got their Super Bowl rings Thursday night during a private ceremony at Union Station.

 JOSTEN AND THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS VIA AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a stinging answer for Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who upon learning that his own QB Joe Burrow had picked Mahomes as the league’s best replied: “Pat who?”

“That’s who,” Mahomes posted on social media Thursday night, along with a photo of him flashing his new Super Bowl ring.

