Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) defends.

 ED ZURGA/AP PHOTO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes gazed over the first-team Kansas City offense Thursday night, lined up before him as if members of a choir, and together the Chiefs took a poignant penalty to honor Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson.

Then they beat the Green Bay Packers 17-10 in an otherwise forgettable preseason finale.

