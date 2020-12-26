KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the precipice of the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a coveted first-round bye with a nine-game winning streak that includes some heavy hitters with Super Bowl aspirations of their own.
The Bills and the Bucs. The Saints and the ‘Fins.
So while records alone suggest the Chiefs finally get a breather to finish off the regular season, facing the losing Falcons and the Chargers next week — both at Arrowhead Stadium — both Kansas City coach Andy Reid and Atlanta counterpart Raheem Morris are in agreement that Sunday’s game could be far tighter than the more-than-10-point spread.
“We have to maximize ourselves against a team that’s playing hard,” Reid said. “These games they’ve lost, over half of them have been in the fourth quarter. They’re taking teams right to the end there.”
Besides, the Chiefs (13-1) tend to play everyone down to the wire. They’re the first team in NFL history to win six straight one-score games, blowing big leads in some of them, rallying in others and going toe-to-toe in the rest.
The Falcons (4-8), meanwhile, have generally been on the short end of those games.
They lost by a point to the Cowboys and Lions. By a field goal to the Chargers. All told, seven of their 10 losses have been by a single possession, and the remaining three came against division leaders Green Bay, Seattle and New Orleans.
“A lot of people, your opponent mostly, they will tell you how the guys really go out there and fight every single week. Our games are exciting. Our games are fun to watch,” Morris said. “Haven’t gotten the results that we wanted in all of them, but these guys really go out there and they fight their butts off.”
“Yes, we made some mistakes from a coaches’ standpoint and a players’ standpoint,” Morris continued, “but I don’t think anybody is pointing fingers at each other. I don’t think you’d point blame. Last week, we talked about that a little bit. We talked about blaming Matt Ryan and some of those type of things. We just don’t do that as a team. We go in each week and try to figure out what’s necessary to do to try to get a win. I think the guys really do a nice job of resetting.”