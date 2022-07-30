Main Photo

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko follows her ball after playing on the 2nd hole during the Evian Championship.

 LAURENT CIPRIANI/AP PHOTO

AYRSHIRE, Scotland — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course.

Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour.

Recommended for you