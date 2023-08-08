BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Chris Buescher won his second straight NASCAR Cup Series race by holding off Martin Truex late in the FireKeepers 400 on Monday.

Buescher, who won last week at Richmond, took the lead on lap 133 in the No. 17 Ford and didn’t give it up. With 12 laps to go in the 200-lap race, Truex challenged him with door-to-door driving before sparks were seen under his No. 19 Toyota and he faded.

