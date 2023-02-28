Main Photo

Chris Kirk hits from a bunker onto the third green during the final round of the Honda Classic golf tournament.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Chris Kirk waited nearly eight years to win a PGA Tour event again. Waiting one more hole on Sunday was no problem.

Kirk stuck his approach to the par-5 18th to tap-in range, and his birdie on the first hole of a playoff lifted him past Eric Cole for the victory at the Honda Classic on Sunday.

