Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale walks off the mound after giving up a solo home run to Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter, left, during the fifth inning.

 MICAHEL DWYER/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — Chris Sale returned after 10 weeks on the injured list and retired his first 14 batters, combining with two Red Sox relievers on a two-hitter on Friday night as Boston beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.

“You get something taken away that you really like, it’s never fun. Go take a kid’s favorite toy away, he’s going to throw a fit for a little bit,” Sale said. “Just kind makes you appreciate it a little bit more.”

