Main Photo

In Gee Chun of South Korea plays her tee shot from the 3rd during the second round of the Women’s British Open.

 SCOTT HEPPELL/AP PHOTO

MUIRFIELD, Scotland — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major.

The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women’s British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall.

Recommended for you