A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL/AP PHOTO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The death of four horses at Churchill Downs over a span of five days has overshadowed preparations for the Kentucky Derby.

Two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. collapsed on the track and died over the past week. Two other horses also died as either a result of racing or training, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice.

