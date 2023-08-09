Main Photo

Cincinnati Reds’ TJ Friedl (29) reacts after hitting a two-run triple against the Miami Marlins during the third inning.

 JEFF DEAN/AP PHOTO

CINCINNATI — Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Joey Votto homered on consecutive pitches by Eury Pérez in the fourth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds stopped a six-game slide by holding off the Miami Marlins for a 5-2 victory on Monday night.

TJ Friedl had two hits and two RBIs as Cincinnati improved to 10-14 since the All-Star break. The six-game slide matched the season high for the Reds (60-55), who remain in the thick of the playoff race.

