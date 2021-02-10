NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tampa Bay Lightning made sure Curtis McElhinney’s first start in net since last March went as smoothly as possible.
Anthony Cirelli scored two goals for Tampa Bay, and the Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.
Tampa Bay controlled this game even with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy getting his first night off this season. McElhinney made 22 saves.
“I think it was an ideal start for our team,” Lightning coach John Cooper said. “To have as little work as he had in the first period, I think that was probably good for him.”
The defending Stanley Cup champs extended the NHL’s longest winning streak and improved to 8-1-1. The 2009-10 Pittsburgh Penguins are the only defending Cup champs since 1943-44 with more wins (nine) through the first 10 games of a season.
McElhinney said there were a lot of question marks on his end going into this game.
“Obviously, that’s a long time to be out,” McElhinney said. “A lot of practice time obviously in the bubble and now in this season. It was just a matter of getting acclimated as quick as I could. I thought the guys did a tremendous job helping me out in the first couple periods especially.”
Blake Coleman and Steven Stamkos each had empty-net goals in the final 98 seconds.
Nashville’s Dante Fabbro scored his first goal of the season on the man advantage at 11:08 of the third. Only a strong performance by goalie Pekka Rinne kept the Predators in the game with the Lightning outshooting them 35-23.
The Predators met after the game to talk things over.
“We’re not winning right now, so we’ve got to do something extra within the group of guys we have in that locker room to get ourselves back on the right foot here,” Fabbro said.
Cirelli came in with two goals this season, and he put Tampa Bay up 1-0 with a slap shot at 9:07 of the first period. He made it 2-0 with the Lightning on the man advantage. Mikhail Sergachev’s shot hit off the left post and ricocheted to Cirelli, whose wrister from the angle easily beat Rinne.