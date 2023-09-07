Main Photo

Jason Day drinks water on the first fairway during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament.

 MIKE STEWART/AP PHOTO

South Korea-based CJ Group will have its fifth straight PGA Tour event in a different city, only this time it’s staying put as the title sponsor of the Byron Nelson in the Dallas area.

The PGA Tour on Tuesday announced a long-term agreement for what now will be called The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The South Korean global lifestyle company is taking over as title sponsor for AT&T, which had been the sponsor since 2015.

