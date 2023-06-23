Main Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans, an outside linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers has died. He was 46.

 AP FILE PHOTO

PITTSBURGH — Clark Haggans, an outside linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 13-year career that included stops in Arizona and San Francisco, has died. He was 46.

The Larimer County coroner’s office said in a release that it responded to a residence in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Monday to investigate the death of a male who was identified as Haggans. An autopsy was completed Wednesday with the cause and manner of death pending further investigation, the coroner’s office said. No foul play was evident.

