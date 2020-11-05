Stop if you’ve heard this one before: Darren Clarke wins a big tournament and spends the next week at the bar.
It’s not entirely by choice this time.
Clarke’s timing could not have been better for his first PGA Tour Champions victory, and his first win since the British Open at Royal St. George’s in 2011. His visa has expired, and the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the renewal process. He said his Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which was good for 90 days, expires on Wednesday.
“Consequently, I’ve got to leave the country,” Clarke said Sunday after his one-shot victory in the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Florida.
He’s not headed home to Northern Ireland. No, the 52-year-old Clarke spends a fair bit of time in the Bahamas, particularly Abaco Club. And to be even more specific, Clarke said he could be found at a beach bar called Flippers.
“Drink some Sea Breezes, watch the boys on the big screen up there,” Clarke said. “When everybody makes a birdie, I’ll go cheer and have another Sea Breeze or a Kalik Light. It will be a little bit of both.”
Clarke is older and wiser — older, anyway — and says he won’t drink it up quite like he did nine years ago after winning his only major. He spoke highly of the 50-and-older circuit where it’s not as simple as showing up and playing golf. Players are working hard at it, and the fresh talent includes Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and occasionally Phil Mickelson.
In a perfect world, Clarke says he would like to be in Phoenix this week for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
“With all the COVID, all embassies are shut and as a non-U.S. citizen, you can only go to the embassy outside of the U.S. to get it renewed,” Clarke said. “But they’re all shut due to COVID. Nobody’s fault.”
It helps that the final official event of the year won’t decide the Schwab Cup champion. Because of tournaments lost to the pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 seasons are being combined.
Instead, Clarke is off to the Bahamas. And he’s happy.