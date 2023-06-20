APTOPIX US Open Golf

Wyndham Clark celebrates with his caddie after winning after the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday, in Los Angeles.

 GEORGE WALKER IV/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — The US Open wrapped up, as it always does, on Father’s Day. Golf’s newest champion would be the first to tell people — he’s always been a mama’s boy.

Wyndham Clark’s victory Sunday will be remembered for how a 29-year-old newcomer to the big time held off some of the biggest names in the game to stamp a poignant exclamation mark on a U.S. Open that had been, to that point, kind of hard to love.

Recommended for you