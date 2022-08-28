Main Photo

Jeremy Clements (51) takes the checkered flag in front of Timmy Hill (13) and A J Allmendinger (16) to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway.

 DAVID GRAHAM/AP PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH — Jeremy Clements won a crash-filled Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway early Saturday for his second career victory and first since 2017.

No. 2 came in race No. 421 for the 37-year-old driver/team owner.

