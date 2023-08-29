Dodgers Guardians Baseball

Cleveland Guardians’ Noah Syndergaard pitches to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Cleveland.

 SUE OGROCKI/AP PHOTO

TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland right-hander Noah Syndergaard was designated for assignment following Sunday’s extra-inning win over Toronto after pitching six innings against the Blue Jays.

Syndergaard allowed five runs and four hits against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2010. He gave up three home runs.

Recommended for you