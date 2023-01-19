Main Photo

Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland (35) dunks during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame.

 MICHAEL CATERINA/AP PHOTO

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Matthew Cleveland had 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for his eighth straight double-double and Florida State led all the way in an 84-71 victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

Darin Green Jr. led Florida State (6-13, 4-4 ACC) with 20 points, 15 in the first half. Jalen Warley added 17 points, Caleb Mills 11 and Cameron Corhen 10.

