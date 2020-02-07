LOS ANGELES — Once the Los Angeles Clippers figured out Miami’s zone defense, their 3-point barrage was on.
Paul George and Landry Shamet each scored 23 points to lead eight Clippers in double figures, and Los Angeles beat the Heat 128-111 on Wednesday night for its third consecutive victory.
The Clippers made a franchise-record 24 3-pointers, their most since hitting 20 against Houston on Jan. 18, 2016.
“It was a deluge, avalanche in that second half of 3s and we just couldn’t get a handle on it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It was one of the better 3-point shooting displays I’ve been on the other end of. Probably the biggest one.”
Jimmy Butler didn’t play in the fourth quarter for Miami after straining his right shoulder. He’ll have an MRI on Thursday.
“Just hope it ain’t nothing major,” he said. “I want to be out there again on the wood with my guys.”
Shamet’s points were a season high and his most with the Clippers. He scored 14 off the bench in the fourth, pouring in 10 straight for Los Angeles.