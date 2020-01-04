KAPALUA, Hawaii — J.B. Holmes played only two rounds in four months leading into the new year. He expected some rust at Kapalua, and it showed when he managed only two birdies in his opening round of 78.
He can recover from that, especially in a 34-man field with no cut in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Far more difficult was getting over his shot to win a major.
For two days at Royal Portrush, Holmes played some of his best golf and shared the 36-hole lead. Even after Shane Lowry began to pull away with a 63 in the third round, Holmes still had a chance.
Right up until he shot 87 on Sunday.
“The British was great until the last day,” Holmes said when he arrived at Kapalua on the weekend. “That was fun being able to play like that, and then having one of those days with crazy, crazy weather. I hit one or two bad shots, and it starts compounding. Unfortunately, it happens.”
The next two months were a blur. He finished near the bottom in two limited-field events with no cut. He was never in the mix at FedEx Cup playoffs opener. He played at Greenbrier to start a new season and missed the cut. And then a shoulder injury caused him to withdraw from the CJ Cup in South Korea, ending his year.
For someone who won at Riviera in the Genesis Open early in the season, it suddenly felt like a bad year.
“I shouldn’t take it that way,” he said. “But it was just being so disappointed after playing great the whole week. You try not to think of it that way, but you come off as a negative. I played three great rounds and then just had a terrible day. For the rest of the year, that hurt a little bit.”
He took a month off after his PGA Tour season ended because he felt he needed time away from the game.
“I had been working hard all year,” he said. “I hadn’t been playing good so I was grinding. And then it peaked, and to not finish the way I wanted, it took the wind out of my sails. I was ready to take a break.”