TALLAHASSEE — Leonard Hamilton is known for taking on a fixer upper, rebuilding programs at Oklahoma State, Miami and now Florida State. He is in his 19th season at Florida State and enjoying sustained excellence.
But with a new roster, Leonard and the No. 21 Seminoles face a stiff challenge to once again claim the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
It's familiar situation for players and coaches who have stated the Seminoles can’t compete with the decades of tradition of the “blue bloods” of college basketball, and that Florida State is instead the “new bloods.”
Hamilton has guided the Seminoles to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances and an Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in 2019-20 as part of a 26-5 season. Florida State had hoped to show off its athleticism and depth in March before the pandemic halted the college basketball season. ESPN analyst Dick Vitale picked Florida State as the national champion in his what-if book, “The Lost Season,” on the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
“This team had potential to make a lot of noise,” Vitale said. “They won a very difficult ACC regular season. It wasn’t a team that just got hot for two three games in the tournament. They had been tested all year long. Leonard had them performing all year long. Against really special, special teams.”
Florida State coaches look for length, athleticism and players who are dedicated to learning Hamilton’s defensive principles. Assistant coach Charlton Young describes them as “high character gym rats.” The staff focuses on building deep rosters by recruiting unselfish players but also those with the right skill set and fit.
“I’ve got three things we require, that are non-negotiable: You have to play hard, defend and play unselfish,” Hamilton said. “If we’re doing it on a consistent basis, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”