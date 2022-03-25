MEXICO CITY — Invisible for much of World Cup qualifying, either Ethan Horvath or Zack Steffen is likely to have a key role in the final stretch.
Backups with English clubs for much of the season, one of them is likely to be in goal at Estadio Azteca on Thursday night when the United States opens the final qualifying window against Mexico.
Both made big saves in Sunday’s FA Cup quarterfinals: Horvath came off his line to bat away Roberto Firmino’s chip attempt in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 loss to visiting Liverpool, and Steffen got down to block Ché Adams’ point-blank shot as Manchester City won 4-1 at Southampton.
“Of course, it carries over for confidence,” Steffen said Wednesday. “It gives you confidence, and it gives coaches confidence they can trust you back there.”
Goalkeepers have been the backbone of the American team for decades: Tony Meola in 1990 and 1994 was followed by Kasey Keller in 1998, Brad Friedel in 2002, Keller again in 2006 and Tim Howard in 2010 and ’14.
Steffen was viewed as the top American goalkeeper going into qualifying, but was sidelined by back spasms last September. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter picked New England’s Matt Turner to start over Horvath in the first three qualifiers, and Turner was in goal for the first five before Steffen supplanted him partly because of superior footwork.
When back spasms sidelined Steffen again, Turner took over for the three winter matches and then finalized a high-profile transfer to Arsenal this summer. But Turner injured an ankle during a preseason scrimmage with the Revolution on Feb. 9 and remains out.
After not getting into a game for five months, Horvath has started seven straight club matches. He is back on the roster for the first time since September and is joined by New York City’s Sean Johnson, who has been with the U.S. for all five windows but has not made an international appearance in two years.
If Horvath plays, it would be the first time three goalkeepers appeared for the U.S. in a qualifying cycle since Marcus Hahnemann started instead of Keller or Howard at Guatemala in September 2005, four days after the Americans clinched a berth.
“We’re looking at games. We’re looking at what type of services we’re going to face, what type of shots we’re going to face, what goalie can play out of the back better,” Berhalter said. “It’s not an easy decision. I think they’re both playing well.”