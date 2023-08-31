Main Photo

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships.

 JOHN MINCHILLO/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Coco Gauff cruised into the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva.

The sixth-seeded American approached the net 18 times, winning 15 of those points, in her second straight match in Arthur Ashe Stadium, and she credited that newfound net game after struggling to beat German Laura Siegemund in three sets in the first round.

