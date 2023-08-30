Main Photo

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against shot to Laura Siegemund, of Germany, at the first round of the U.S. Open.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Coco Gauff knew the perfect word to describe her victory on Day 1 of the U.S. Open on Monday night.

“Slow,” Gauff said during her on-court interview, then sort of suppressed a smile and paused for effect, drawing laughter from a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd that rattled her opponent, Laura Siegemund.

