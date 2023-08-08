CORRECTION Washington Tennis

Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the women’s singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington.

 ALEX BRANDON/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Away from a tennis court, Coco Gauff is still, in some ways, a typical teen, rolling her eyes at receiving FaceTime calls from a younger sibling — “I’m at press right now, Bro” — and her father — “Oh, my God” — while two versions of the DC Open trophy she earned Sunday sat on the table in front of her.

With a racket in her hand, Gauff is not typical at all, as her success so far shows. And after the disappointment of a first-round exit at Wimbledon last month, the 19-year-old from Florida appears back to her best as the start of the U.S. Open approaches later this month.

