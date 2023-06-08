Main Photo

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Poland’s Iga Swiatek during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

 THIBAULT CAMUS/AP PHOTO

PARIS — This felt like a game Coco Gauff simply needed to claim if she intended to finally win a set, let alone a match, against No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

With shouts of “Go, Coco!” and “Allez, Coco!” emanating from the Court Philippe Chatrier stands, Gauff frittered away two break points as Swiatek served at 1-all. Then, at deuce, came the most memorable moment of Wednesday afternoon — and, while Gauff won the point, it soon would be Swiatek who seized complete control of this French Open quarterfinal that was a rematch of last year’s final.

Recommended for you