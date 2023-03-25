Main Photo

Coco Gauff returns to Rebecca Marino of Canada during the Miami Open tennis tournament.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Miami Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Rebecca Marino on Thursday and advanced to the third round where she will face 27th-seeded Anastasia Potapova.

After her victory, Gauff, coming off a quarterfinals appearance at Indian Wells, said in a television interview that it wasn't her best outing, despite converting five of her nine break points.

