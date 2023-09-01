Main Photo

Coco Gauff, of the United States, serves to Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships.

 JOHN MINCHILLO/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Coco Gauff used the phrase “when I was younger” after her second-round victory at the U.S. Open on Wednesday while discussing the perspective she’s gained at the ripe old age of 19.

“I used to think,” she explained, “every match was life or death.”

