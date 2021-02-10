PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Cognizant set a new standard for golf sponsorship on Tuesday when the New Jersey-based professional services company announced a marketing partnership with men’s and women’s golf, an impact that will be felt strongly on the LPGA Tour.
For starters, Cognizant becoming title sponsor of the Founders Cup will double the purse at the LPGA Tour event to $3 million.
The company also announced it would become a global partner for the Presidents Cup through 2026, joining Citi and Rolex.
Golf fights for sponsorship dollars all the time, and the PGA Tour has the greatest wealth. So it was a big statement for Cognizant to get involved with both the men’s and women’s biggest tours. Among other companies that have marketing deals with the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour are HSBC, BMW and Perio Inc. (Barbasol and Pure Silk). KPMG, which sponsors an LPGA major, has endorsement deals with the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour.
The Founders Cup was created to honor the 13 women who founded the LPGA Tour, and it had been held in Arizona since its inception. The LPGA Tour moved it this year to Mountain Ridge in New Jersey, a Donald Ross restoration in which one-third of the rounds played are by women. It will move from the early part of the year to Oct. 7-10.
“I have to admit that this event is personal, as making sure we never forget the grit, commitment and passion of our founders has always been critically important to me,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said. “I’m so honored and proud to see Cognizant embrace this event and all that it means to young women worldwide.”
“The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour are such natural partners for Cognizant,” said Brian Humphries, the CEO of Cognizant. “They remain two of the most relevant and respected properties around the globe, particularly in many of our key markets, and we’ll now have the golf platform to engage with current and prospective clients in new authentic and engaging setting.”