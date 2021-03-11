DETROIT — Blake Coleman scored 2:17 into overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.
Coleman’s goal was set up by Tyler Johnson, who also scored, on a 2-on-1 rush to extend the defending Stanley Cup champions’ season-high point streak to nine games.
“Detroit gave us everything they had and it took a helluva play in OT to win this one,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.
Tampa Bay is 18-4-2 with the NHL’s best winning percentage and has 38 points, tying Toronto for the most in the league.
“We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be as good as we can be,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said.
Detroit’s Dylan Larkin had a tiebreaking goal midway through the second period, and the rebuilding team kept the lead against the NHL power for 20-plus minutes. Erik Cernak pulled Tampa Bay into a 3-all tie 9:40 into the third.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for the Central Division-leading Lightning. Thomas Greiss made 25 saves for the last-place Red Wings.
Detroit’s Adam Erne scored the first goal, 3:04 into the game, taking advantage of Steven Stamkos getting called for high sticking. Brayden Point made it 1-all late in the first period on a power play and Johnson scored 35 seconds later to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead that they couldn’t keep.
Tampa Bay outshot the Red Wings 13-6 in the first period and flipped the advantage with more aggressive play in the second, outshooting the visitors 12-6
“We played in their end for a lot of the second period, and I thought we were the better team for most of that period,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said.
The Red Wings tied it midway through the second on Patrik Nemeth’s one-timer from above the left circle and Larkin’s wrist shot that beat Vasilevskiy’s blocker. Cernak slipped a shot from the middle of the right circle between Greiss’s pads for his first goal of the season after assisting on a go-ahead goal in the first period.
The Lightning are 4-0-1 on their season-high six-game road trip.
Detroit lost its previous games in regulation by a combined score of 16-4 and had four days off before playing Tampa Bay.
“They haven’t played in a while and were kind of waiting for us,” Hedman said. “They were better, especially in the second period, and we pushed back in the third.”