For the first time since 1967, the game clock will continue to run when a team makes a first down rather than stopping until the chains are set and the referee gives the ready-for-play signal.

The NCAA rule change that drew the most notice in the offseason might go mostly unnoticed by fans once the college football season is underway.

For the first season since 1967, the clock will continue to run, as it does in the NFL, when a team makes a first down on a play that ends inbounds rather than stopping until the chains are set and the referee signals ready for play. The exception is during the last two minutes of the second and fourth quarters.

