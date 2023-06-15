Main Photo

Collin Morikawa hits to the second green during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club.

 MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — Don’t be surprised to see Collin Morikawa squatting instead of bending from the waist to tee up his golf ball this week at the U.S. Open. No need to be concerned, either.

Morikawa had to withdraw from the Memorial two weeks ago because of pain in his back, bad timing with the U.S. Open approaching and because he was two shots out of the lead going into the final round at Muirfield Village.

