INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts said Monday they are aware the NFL has opened a gambling investigation into one of the team’s players but would not discuss any additional details.

The confirmation came shortly after reports of a possible infraction of the league’s gambling policies first surfaced. The player under investigation has not been publicly disclosed though ESPN.com reported a sportsbook account had been opened under the name of one of Isaiah Rodgers Sr.’s associates.

Recommended for you