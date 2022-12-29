Main Photo

Xander Schauffele blows smoke toward Jordan Spieth after the USA team defeated the International team in a singles match at the Presidents Cup.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Behind the ropes in the Bahamas were a pair of longtime PGA professionals. One was David Young, getting ready to retire after 20 years at Sleepy Hollow in New York. The other was Mike Thomas, now retired from Harmony Landing in Kentucky.

Both are the only swing coaches Cameron Young and Justin Thomas ever had. On this day, the fathers were watching their sons play golf.

