Main Photo

Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Graham took a knee at midfield as most of his Eagles teammates trudged off the field in stunned disbelief that their undefeated season had been wiped out.

An Eagles team that romped toward the first 8-0 start in franchise history played with uncharacteristic sloppiness, failed to hit on the game-breaking plays that had defined their season, and had every flaw exposed in quite an imperfect performance.

