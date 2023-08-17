Conference realignment has widened the recruiting footprint for Power Five college football programs long before many teams open play in their new league homes.

Oklahoma and Texas accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference back in 2021 and programs have been adjusting ever since. The dominoes continue to fall, with the SEC and Big Ten getting stronger, the Big 12 expanding, the Pac-12 left as a shell of its former self and the Atlantic Coast Conference facing angst from the likes of Florida State.

Recommended for you