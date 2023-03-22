Main Photo

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield answers a question during an NFL football news conference. The Buccaneers signed Mayfield to a one year contract.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Baker Mayfield is excited to have an opportunity to try to win Tom Brady’s old job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million in free agency and will compete with third-year pro Kyle Trask to become Brady’s successor on a team two seasons removed from winning the Super Bowl.

