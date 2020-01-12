HONOLULU — Corey Conners returned to Hawaii this year with one notable difference.
He knew he had a tee time.
That’s no small deal for Conners, a 28-year-old Canadian who didn’t have a full PGA Tour card a year ago and wasn’t sure where he could play, much less when. Now he is a PGA Tour winner, already set for the four majors and almost certainly headed to Tokyo this summer to compete in the Olympics.
“It’s a pretty sweet feeling to be in this spot,” he said.
Conners won the Valero Texas Open last year, which earned him a spot in the Masters the following week and gave him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. Considering the road he traveled, the latter was more valuable.
As much as he appreciated all the perks that come with winning, such as an extra week in paradise at the Sentry Tournament of Champions last week at Kapalua, the Sony Open allowed Conners to appreciate even more what he has.
Conners first reached the PGA Tour through the Web.com Tour Finals, but missed the FedEx Cup playoffs by five spots and didn’t make it back. That meant he had only conditional status and could only get in tournaments that had room for him. So he hit the road, literally, trying to Monday qualify.
Without a full card, it’s not a matter of choosing, even if that means flying across the Pacific without a guarantee. A year ago, he teed it up at Ewa Beach Golf Club to try to earn one of four spots in the qualifier.
“I would have been very close (as an alternate) on Wednesday,” he recalled. “When I teed it up, I was fourth or fifth alternate. I was just trying to take care of business. I made a long putt on 18 and then got through in a playoff.”
And then he had a 64-64 weekend at the Sony Open and tied for third, and Conners was on his way.