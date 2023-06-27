NHL Draft Bedard Hockey

FILE — Canada’s Connor Bedard (16) shoots against Latvia during the second period of an IIHF junior world hockey championships game Aug. 10, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. Bedard, from British Columbia, is anticipated to be selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

 JASON FRANSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS, FILE

The tales of how much time Connor Bedard devoted to developing his precise and productive puck-shooting skills while growing up in the secluded neighborhood of Lynn Valley, tucked amid Vancouver’s North Shore mountains, have become the stuff of lore.

Marred floors, broken windows, the thud of shots keeping neighbors up at night and Bedard turning down a family vacation to Disneyland are among them. They all paved the way for the 17-year-old to be the presumptive No. 1 pick when the Chicago Blackhawks open the two-day NHL draft in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

