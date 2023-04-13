Main Photo

Ireland’s Heather Payne (14) kicks the ball away from United States’ Sophia Smith (11) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match.

 JEFF ROBERSON/AP PHOTO

ST. LOUIS — Alana Cook scored her first international goal on her 26th birthday and the United States beat Ireland 1-0 in an exhibition on Tuesday night as the teams prepare for the Women’s World Cup this summer.

It was the Americans’ first game without Mallory Swanson, who tore the patellar tendon in her left knee during Saturday’s game against Ireland in Austin, Texas.

